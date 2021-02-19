All Electric

Over the past few months First York bus company has taken delivery of 21 battery electric double deck buses for use on three of the five of the Park and Ride routes in York. One of the excluded routes already has battery electric single deckers, and the other needs longer articulated buses to provide enough capacity, which are not yet available as all electric. For now they have had their engines upgraded to Euro VI emission standards.



My reason for including this photo is that I had a ride on one of these to the Askham Bar vaccination centre for a Covid-19 vaccination this afternoon. They are comfortable, and have impressive acceleration. The Askham Bar route has been modified slightly to allow those going for vaccination to get off the bus almost at the pedestrian entrance.



The bus in this shot is parked opposite the railway station basking in the sun, and has the city walls in the background. For the technically minded, they were built by Optare in Sherburn-in-Elmet, about 10 miles from York. They will reduce CO2 emissions by 1.6million tonnes per year in the city, compared with diesel buses. At the time they were ordered, they were the second largest battery electric fleet in Britain, with London having the largest.



Sorry for the later than usual post, I haven't been back home from my exciting outing for very long.



Ian