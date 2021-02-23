Previous
Maps by fishers
So, our Prime Minister has spoken, and a roadmap published to outline the sequence of steps towards lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

Perhaps I can begin to clear the dust off my Ordnance Survey maps and plan some visits and walks for a bit later in the year? Well, that might not be quite so easy. I downloaded the sixty page pdf of the government strategy, and the relaxation of restrictions on public transport can best be described as vague. Since I don't drive that leaves quite a lot of uncertainty for me.

Still, opening a map and looking at the collection of lines shapes and colours is a marvellous experience, as they are transformed in my mind to a view of the landscape displayed on the map. I can easily become absorbed for hours looking at a map.

These maps have been acquired over a number of years. Some are regularly used old friends, others are more recently acquired and full of new possibilities. Where will my maps and 2021 lead me? Who knows, but it will be a voyage of challenges and difficulties, discovery, novelty and enjoyment, some successes and some changes of direction. Probably not too different from a normal year in many ways - I'm looking forward to it!

Ian
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Casablanca ace
Ahh, maps are glorious things, full of possibilities! We have a shelf full like this too. I think it will be a while before everything is "back to normal" transport wise, but hopefully not too long. Not everything is quite clear from the new guidelines yet. But after a year of all this, I cannot wait either to stretch my legs and go anywhere I want to again in the fresh air, map in hand!
February 23rd, 2021  
Jesika
I want to be able to visit the Woodmeadow 7 miles away from home and hopefully this year we’ll finally go in search of the Milky Way.
February 23rd, 2021  
