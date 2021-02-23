Maps

So, our Prime Minister has spoken, and a roadmap published to outline the sequence of steps towards lifting Covid-19 restrictions.



Perhaps I can begin to clear the dust off my Ordnance Survey maps and plan some visits and walks for a bit later in the year? Well, that might not be quite so easy. I downloaded the sixty page pdf of the government strategy, and the relaxation of restrictions on public transport can best be described as vague. Since I don't drive that leaves quite a lot of uncertainty for me.



Still, opening a map and looking at the collection of lines shapes and colours is a marvellous experience, as they are transformed in my mind to a view of the landscape displayed on the map. I can easily become absorbed for hours looking at a map.



These maps have been acquired over a number of years. Some are regularly used old friends, others are more recently acquired and full of new possibilities. Where will my maps and 2021 lead me? Who knows, but it will be a voyage of challenges and difficulties, discovery, novelty and enjoyment, some successes and some changes of direction. Probably not too different from a normal year in many ways - I'm looking forward to it!



Ian