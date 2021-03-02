Previous
Next
Miniature Daffodils by fishers
Photo 1745

Miniature Daffodils

This shot takes us almost back to the start of our 365 Project, when Katharine posted a shot of some way back in March 2013 ( http://365project.org/fishers/365/2013-03-07 ). They, like these, were found in the Museum Gardens in York city centre, and they are usually the first to be seen in the city.

York has quite large displays of daffodils, along the banks of the city walls and around the mound on which Cliffords Tower is built, amongst the various places where they can be seen. There are various varieties which flower at different times. They make an interesting and ever changing display leading into Spring.

Ian

2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
478% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Such an uplifting image that gives hope :)
March 2nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise