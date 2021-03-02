Miniature Daffodils

This shot takes us almost back to the start of our 365 Project, when Katharine posted a shot of some way back in March 2013 ( http://365project.org/fishers/365/2013-03-07 ). They, like these, were found in the Museum Gardens in York city centre, and they are usually the first to be seen in the city.
York has quite large displays of daffodils, along the banks of the city walls and around the mound on which Cliffords Tower is built, amongst the various places where they can be seen. There are various varieties which flower at different times. They make an interesting and ever changing display leading into Spring.