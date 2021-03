Carpet of Crocuses

Dean's Park is a small park to the north of York Minster, and at this time of year there are carpets of crocuses in flower on various slopes in the park. They form what is probably one of the best displays that I know in York.



Other than the lovely displays of crocuses in the early part of each year, Dean's Park gives some excellent views of the north side of the Minster.



Ian