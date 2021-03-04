Hidden in Clear View

Part of the area of York around York Minster is known as Minster Yard. As you walk through the area there is a tendancy to look at the impressive Minster building, and not to notice other buildings around it. Well, here is one of those buildings that I have not really looked at before.



This building was built in 1837 as a pair of houses for the Dean and Chapter of the Minster, but it was later used as part of the Minster School. It used to be known as the Minster Chamber before it became part of the school.



Towards the right of the building, and in front of it, is a pillar that is almost as high as the building. This came from the north-east colonnade of the Roman headquarters building that used to occupy the site where the Minster is now located. It was originally built in c100 AD by the soldiers of Legion IX. It was re-assembled and re-used by Legion VI in the 4th century. It was again rebuilt in its present location in 1971 after being rediscovered by archaeologists. The column was excavated from beneath York Minster in 1969 and given to the City of York to mark the 1900th anniversary of the foundation of the city in c71 AD.



The school buildings are facing an uncertain future. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Minster finances has been drastic, and one of the cost savings was the closure of the Minster School in summer 2020, which had been heavily subsidised by the Minster. So far there have been no signs of change of use for either this or other school buildings, but it would be lovely if there was an opportunity to have a look inside at some point. Proposals include a refectory, ticket office and booking office for the Minster, although I'm not sure if that affects this particular building.



Ian