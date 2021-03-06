Edible Garden

A recent addition to the open spaces in York city centre is the Eddible Garden, an extension to the Museum Gardens at the rear of the Art Gallery.



The area was formerly occupied by a bowling green and some wartime huts. The beech hedge on this shot ran along the edge of the bowling green.



As you can see there is a lot of new growth in this shot taken in late February. The wall in the background is the boundary wall of the precinct of St Marys Abbey.



Although the plants in this area are edible, there is a warning notice "Please take inspiration from the garden, but leave the produce for everyone to see. Do bear in mind that some plants need to be cooked before they can be eaten and even edible plants can have poisonous parts". I will stick to taking photos!



Ian