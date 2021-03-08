Blackthorn Blossom

Another shot from the walk that Katharine and I had around Rawcliffe Lake yesterday, and this time it is a cluster of Blackthorn blossom. Early spring around the lake sees an almost daily change in things of interest bursting into flower. So far not a lot of blossom visible, but it's clear that within a short time there will be masses of flowers on the Blackthorn.



Blackthorn is a hermaphrodite, meaning both male and female reproductive parts are found in one flower. White flowers appear on short stalks before the leaves in March and April, either singularly or in pairs.



Early flowering, blackthorn provides a valuable source of nectar and pollen for bees in spring. Its foliage is a food plant for the caterpillars of many moths, including the lackey, magpie, swallow-tailed and yellow-tailed. It is also used by the black and brown hairstreak butterflies. Birds nest among the dense, thorny thickets, eat caterpillars and other insects from the leaves, and feast on the sloes in autumn.



Blackthorn wood has traditionally been used to make walking and riding sticks, and was the wood for Irish shillelaghs.



