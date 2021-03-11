Sign up
Photo 1754
It rained...
....and the wind blew, the clouds scurried across the sky, and there was a brief burst of sunshine before the whole cycle restarted. There were occasional bursts of hail as well.
Both yesterday and today have been poor weather, and it looks like rain showers and wind will persist for at least another two days. It#s a good job the lockdown has given me practice at staying home!
Ian
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
2
2
Tags
reflection
,
weather
,
rain
Nina Ganci
super rain capture, love the way the raindrops form on the glass
fav
March 11th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Nice closeup of the rain
March 11th, 2021
