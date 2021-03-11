Previous
It rained... by fishers
Photo 1754

It rained...

....and the wind blew, the clouds scurried across the sky, and there was a brief burst of sunshine before the whole cycle restarted. There were occasional bursts of hail as well.

Both yesterday and today have been poor weather, and it looks like rain showers and wind will persist for at least another two days. It#s a good job the lockdown has given me practice at staying home!

Ian
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
480% complete

View this month »

Nina Ganci
super rain capture, love the way the raindrops form on the glass
fav
March 11th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Nice closeup of the rain
March 11th, 2021  
