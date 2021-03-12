Midsomer Locations - Haddenham

It is a while since I've posted a Midsomer location collage, and this is another created last month, and it's a location that features many things considered part of a 'typical English village' - a large pond, village green, cottages (with some having thatched roofs) and an attractive church.



Haddenham is a village some 5 miles (8 km) south-west of Aylesbury, and close to the border of Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. It is an old village, believed to have been founded by early Anglo-Saxon settlers before 600AD.



The Domesday Book of 1086 records the manor as Hedreham. In 1142 it was recorded as Hedenham.



From the Norman conquest of England until the Dissolution of the Monasteries the Convent of St Andrew in Rochester, Kent held the manor. The Crown held the manor for the remainder of the reign of Henry VIII. Thereafter it passed to his daughter Elizabeth I.



The Church of England parish church of St Mary the Virgin is of 12th-century Norman origin but parts of may still remain from its first building, which was Saxon.



The village had a Royal charter as a market town between 1294 and 1301. The market was short-lived because the influential manor of Thame objected to losing trade to Haddenham.



Haddenham is one of only three "wychert (or whitchet) villages" in England. Wychert is a method of building with a white clay mixed with straw to make walls and buildings, which are then thatched or topped with red clay tiles.



Haddenham was long a stronghold of radicalism and in particular of the Buckinghamshire Farm Labourers Union established in 1872 by Edward Richardson of Dinton.



Haddenham is known for its ponds which were used to breed Aylesbury ducks. Breeding has been revived recently on the pond in front of the parish church.



Haddenham was at the end of a long and hot day of walking and it formerd a wonderful conclusion. It has expanded considerably in size and population in recent years, but the area around the village green maintains its small village look and feel.



Ian