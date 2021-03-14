Previous
Next
Late Afternoon Sun by fishers
Photo 1757

Late Afternoon Sun

Taken as I was returning home from a walk a few days ago, before our current sequence of wet and windy days. There are the first signs of wet weather approaching as the cloud began to cover the sun.

Ian
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
481% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Lovely sky shot!
March 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise