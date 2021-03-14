Sign up
Photo 1757
Late Afternoon Sun
Taken as I was returning home from a walk a few days ago, before our current sequence of wet and windy days. There are the first signs of wet weather approaching as the cloud began to cover the sun.
Ian
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
Fisher Family
@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
1757
photos
90
followers
44
following
481% complete
View this month »
1750
1751
1752
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
8th March 2021 4:16pm
Tags
sky
,
sun
,
cloud
KWind
ace
Lovely sky shot!
March 14th, 2021
