Clifton Backies Pond

This pond is an artificial creation, excavated when the new houses in the background were being built, and presumably designed to lower the water table, since the houses were being built on what was very boggy land. It makes an attractive feature of the nature reserve.



This shot was taken at the only place where there is now a clear view of the pond. Thick vegetation surrounds most of the pond, making it far more suitable for wildlife than it used to be when it was more open.



Ian