Duck and Bluebells

Two of the footbridges over railway lines in York have been plagued by graffiti for some time, despite various attempts by Network Rail to get rid of it.



The latest idea has been to employ an artist to decorate the bridges and hope that the graffiti artists leave the new decorations alone.



This is the first bridge to be treated, with various nature themes being used. I rather liked the use of a duck silhouette to frame the daffodils.



This bridge is to the south of York railway station and links Love Lane and Barbara Grove. It will be interesting to see if the new artworks deter those who have decorated the bridge with rather less pleasant images in the past.



I don't know if the second bridge, near York District Hospital, has been done yet, but I will be keeping a watch to see when it is done. The theme there will be the NHS.



Ian