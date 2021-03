Owl Mosaic

This little gem is situated in a very small square just off Davygate in York. Until recently a large tree filled the square, but it had become diseased and was removed. That now allows sunlight to shine on this mosaic and highlight the detail.



I have not found any information about the origins of this mosaic, but I think it is a rather attractive feature.



A new tree has been planted to replace the one that was removed.



Ian