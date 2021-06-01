No Noxious Substances were consumed before, during or after the taking of this photograph

More from the Homestead Park version of Alice in Wonderland, and today it is the Caterpillar.



He is sitting on a mushroom while smoking a hookah when Alice first meets him. Although he is rather strict and not very friendly, and corrects Alice’s recitation of a poem, he does help her by advising her to eat from the mushroom if she wants to change her size. In the end, he crawles away.



A hookah or shisha, is a single or multi stemmed instrument for heating or vaporizing and then smoking either tobacco, flavored tobacco (often Mu‘assel), or sometimes cannabis, hashish, and in the past opium. The smoke is passed through a water basin - often glass-based - before inhalation.



The health risks of smoking through a hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.



The Caterpillar and his hookah seems to modern eyes an unsuitable character for a childrens story, but then, perhaps Alice in Wonderland isn't really a childrens story, but a story about a child?



Ian