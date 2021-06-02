Head of the Cheshire Cat

Still looking at the Homestead Park version of Alice in Wonderland, and today it is the head of the Cheshire Cat.



Alice first meets the Cheshire Cat when she leaves the Duchess house, where she finds it in a tree. It constantly grins and can disappear and reappear whenever it likes. Sometimes it disappears and leaves its grin behind. She meets it again later in the Queen’s croquet garden.



The Cheshire Cat is the only character in Wonderland who actually listens to Alice. With his remarks, he teaches Alice the ‘rules’ of Wonderland. He gives her insight in how things work down there.



The cat sometimes raises philosophical points that annoy or baffle Alice; but appears to cheer her when it appears suddenly at the Queen of Hearts' croquet field; and when sentenced to death, baffles everyone by having made its head appear without its body, sparking a debate between the executioner and the King and Queen of Hearts about whether a disembodied head can indeed be beheaded.



