Railway to Cycleway

This bridge crosses Huntington Road and the River Foss, and was featured in an earlier post. ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-03-31 ). It was originally part of a branch line railway that ran from the York to Scarborough railway to a goods depot at Foss Islands, and which was opened in 1880. It was only 1.75 miles long, but it served a variety of industries, including Rowntrees Confectionary, a gas works, an electric power station and the British Transport Hotels laundry.
The line finally closed in 1989 and the tracks were lifted in 1992. The track bed was taken over for conversion to a cycle track by Sustrans, the cycling charity. Before conversion the route was used for an underground pipeline, and the pipeline owner (Yorkshire Water I think) paid for the surfaced cycle track to be created. The pipeline is above the ground as it crosses this bridge. There were a series of sculpture features along the route on the theme of electricity and magnetism. Three arches cross the width of the bridge, with the one nearest the camera being decorated at the top with symbols depicting lightning flashes.