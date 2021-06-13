Waiting to Depart

York railway station might have been the largest in the world when it was built, but it soon needed extending. More powerful locomotives and longer trains meant that the platforms had to be extended beyond the limits of the station roof. Smaller rather attractive roofs were constructed over each individual platform, and this shot shows a Cross Country train stood at the southern extension of platform 5. The extenstion to platform 3 can be seen in the background.



The train in this shot shows how well York is connected to the rest of the country by rail. It began it's journey in Scotland, starting at Glasgow and calling at Edinburgh before calling at several places in the north-east of England. From York it ran through the Midlands to Bristol and on to Plymouth in the far south-west of England, a total journey of 621 miles (and it arrived at it's destination only 5 mins late).



Ian