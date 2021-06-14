Off to Edinburgh

Not only did York railway extend from below the station roof with longer platforms, but there was a need for more through platforms. The first of these was built before 1900 immediately to the west of the original station. Later, before the second world war, a further island platform to was built to the west (just visible in this shot), although some of the associated track and signaling changes were not completed until after the war. At it's most extensive, the station had 16 platforms, consisting of five through platforms and 11 dead end platforms. In the late 1980s, as part of the electrification of the lines between London and Edinburgh, some of the dead end platforms were abandoned, and there are now a total of eleven platforms.



The train at the platform in this shot is a new Hitachi built train to replace the previous electric trains which date from 1990, and a few even older High Speed Trains from the late 1970s. It was operating a service to Edinburgh, where it would arrive around 2 1/2 hours after leaving York. Not bad for a journey of over 200 miles.



Ian