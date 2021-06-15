Old and New

Adjacent to the railway station in York are two sidings used for a small number of locomotives, and here we have a vintage specimen.



The class 37 diesel electric locomotive was first ordered in 1959, and a total of 309 were built between 1959 and 1965. They were one of the most reliable designs of the railway modernisation plan which replaced steam locomotives. Quite a few are still at work, mainly with smaller operators, and several have been preserved, including the first member of the class which belongs to the National Railway Museum. This example belongs to West Coast Railways, who operate both steam and diesel charter trains.



In the background is a rather anonymous brick faced building which is the home of much leading edge railway technology. It contains a Rail Operating Centre, the modern digital equivalent of the old signal box. The plan is for about 12-14 of these centres to eventually control the signals, points and crossings of the entire mainline rail network, replacing hundreds of older signaling centres and signal boxes.



It was opened in 2014, and has gradually taken over control of a widening area, starting with much of Yorkshire, and along the East Coast main line. It recently took control of London Kings Cross signalling centre. The plan is that it will control the entire East Coast main line from London to the Scottish border.



Before it's construction, there was an archaeological excavation of the site, and the remains of three steam locomotive roundhouses were investigated. An open day at the site was very interesting, with the base of the roundhouses clearly visible and there was quite a collection of railway associated items on display.



Ian