Previous
Next
A Quiet Corner by fishers
Photo 1857

A Quiet Corner

After Lucy and her family left us yesterday to go back to their home in London, Katharine and I went for a walk to the Homestead Park. I don't think this quiet corner of the park has featured in our project before. It is an area classed as meadow, and there are areas of wild flowers and trees.

There are also picnic tables and a solitary bench. We sat on the bench for a while before walking round the perimeter of this area. For the first time that I can remember, there was virtually nobody else here, and non of the picnic tables were in use, so it was lovely to spend time in this quiet space.

Ian
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise