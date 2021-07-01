Rose

I left Katharine in charge of posting photos and doing responses on Monday and Tuesday while I went to see my mum. It turned out not to be the visit planned because she had a fall during Sunday night and was in the accident and emergency department at Rotherham hospital, so I ended up there to see her. While I was there she was moved to the Acute Medical Unit. She has a really nasty gash on her leg and I suspect she will be there for a while. So, I stayed overnight at her house.



On Tuesday I couldn't visit her because of the strict Covid-19 rules - only one named visitor, max of 3 visits per week, booked in advance. My brother is named visitor, since he lives much closer to the hospital than I do.



I had a go at mums garden on Tuesday morning, since it has been sadly neglected since the pandemic began last march and I was unable to travel. There are some lovely flowers in her garden, so I took a few photos of them.



I can't remember what type of rose this is, but I think it is a lovely combination of colours. There had been quite a few roses on this bush but most were rather battered after rain on Sunday night.



The roses in mums garden were my dads pride and joy. He loved gardening and in particular the lovely range of roses that he grew. Cuttings from some of them were successfully grown into bushes and form a feature in our garden as well. Since his death in 1999 they have been a reminder of him to me.



Ian