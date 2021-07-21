Public Right of Way

Sometimes planned trips by Moorsbus don't go according to plan. Last Saturday was a good example. Hot sunny weather brought out motorists by the thousands heading for the coast, and the Moorsbus was caught up in the long traffic queues, so before we reached Malton we were already 25 minutes late, meaning that we would miss our connecting bus to Dalby Forest, and a replan of our day was necessary.



After Dalby Forest we were planning to spend a bit of time at Thornton Dale to see the scarecrow festival display, so we needed a route to Thornton Dale from Pickering (about three miles)



England and Wales have an enormous network of 'Public Rights of Way', accessible on foot or in some cases on horse or bicycle, where there is a legal right to pass over land, whoever the owner might be, and there are several possible routes between Thornton Dale and Pickering. I looked for a route with a degree of shelter, and the route I favoured was also the shortest, so it was an easy choice! Farm tracks lined by trees, woodland, field edges and across planted fields were all part of the walk, and here, approaching Thornton Dale the route passed through a field of crops.



As you can see, the path is kept narrow to minimise damage to the crops and the vast majority of walkers are careful to minimise any damage. It is a very well used route, but causes a minimum of problems for the farmer.



A pleasant short walk, but sadly the heat had quite a severe effect on me (Katharine was fine), and I was relieved to get to Thornton Dale, and spend a bit of time sat on a bench under the trees around a large pond there, before looking at the scarecrows.



Ian