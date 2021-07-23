The Lion Inn, Blakey Ridge

After our tour of the scarecrow festival at Thornton Dale, we caught another Moorsbus which took us back through Pickering and then into Rosedale, climbing out of the valley and round the head of Rosedale, to the Lion Inn at Blakey Ridge. It was a lovely ride with some spectacular views.



This shot shows our destination for this part of our day - the Lion Inn. It is in an isolated location high on the moors between Castleton in Eskdale, and Hutton le Hole towards the southern edge of the Moors. The Inn and the buildings across the road from the Inn are the only buildings on the 12 miles between the villages.



The inn is though to date from the mid 1500s, but has grown and changed substantially since then, including a recent extension. It is a very busy location, popular with walkers on the coast to coast long distance footpath, and we have in the past used it as a starting point for walks into Rosedale and Farndale.



I like the way the Inn almost seems to be crouching down for shelter, ready for the harsh winter weather up here.



We had only about 40 minutes here before our next bus would appear along the road above the Lion Inn and carry us north to the Moors Centre at Danby.



Ian