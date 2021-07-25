The Lion at the Lion Inn

I liked the look of this lion, and he has gained additional decoration since I last saw him, with his rainbow hat and 'thank you NHS' text.



Despite it's isolated position, it seems that the Lion Inn can be hard to find. Several years ago I got off a Moorsbus a couple of miles north of the Lion Inn at Ralph Cross, a tall stone cross which is the symbol of the National Park. After walking 1/4 mile to the west to see a second cross (Old Ralph) I retraced my steps to Ralph Cross, and it's spectacular view north towards Eskdale.



As I was taking photos, a well dressed young woman in a sports car pulled up to ask the way to the Lion Inn, so I explained that she would find it two miles to the south. She looked at me as if she didn't quite believe me.



It turned out that she had set off from Castleton sometime earlier and had driven right over the Moors and had realised when she got to Hutton le Hole that she had missed the Lion Inn, so she headed back, driving all the way to Castleton before realising that she had missed it again, and was starting her third attempt.



Amazing really - the Lion in is the only building on the west side of the entire 12 mile road, and the only other buildings are at the opposite side of the road to the Lion and so act as a landmark. There is this lovely lion outside it, and a very tall inn sign. I often wonder if she ever made it there!



Ian