Purple Butterfly Room

Sorry for my recent absence, but my mum's health took a turn for the worse, and she died in Rotherham hospital earlier in the week, marking a sad parting. She has had a fascinating life and experienced much in her 96 years. She even worked in a steel rolling mill during the Second World War! One of the joys of recent times has been when she shared with me her memories, and I will treasure them.



Within the hospital at Rotherham are four Purple Butterfly Rooms, paid for by a charity, which provide end of life care, and we were fortunate that mum could spend her last few days in one. They are like a small apartment, with facilities for close relatives to stay if they wished. The staff were very caring and compassionate, and very responsive to the needs of patient and family.



My brother and I took it in turn to stay. He did the overnight stay and I stayed during the day. Over those last days we were fortunate that all her grandchildren were able to visit her.



This collage shows some of the butterfly themed artwork in the Purple Butterfly Room.



Ian