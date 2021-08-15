Marquetry

Marquetry is the art and craft of applying pieces of veneer to a structure to form decorative patterns, designs or pictures. The technique may be applied to case furniture or even seat furniture, to decorative small objects with smooth, veneerable surfaces or to freestanding pictorial panels appreciated in their own right.



Marquetry differs from the more ancient craft of inlay, or intarsia, in which a solid body of one material is cut out to receive sections of another to form the surface pattern. The word derives from a Middle French word meaning "inlaid work".



The veneers used are primarily woods. Many exotic woods as well as common European varieties can be employed, from the near-white of boxwood to the near-black of ebony, with veneers that retain stains well, like sycamore, dyed to provide colors not found in nature.



My dad took up the craft of marquetry when he retired from work, and there are many examples of pictures that he made on display at the bungalow where mum lived. Most of them were created from kits that he bought, or which were bought for him. They make an attractive display. I have featured some of his marquetry before, most recently in April 2020.



Ian