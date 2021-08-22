Sitting on the Fence

I found myself sitting on the fence with this one - I wasn't quite sure what this little bird was when I first loaded the image onto my laptop. I eventually decided it was probably a female Chaffinch. If anyone can confirm what it is, I would be interested to hear.



I took this shot a couple of days ago, on a short walk with my brother in Boston Park in Rotherham, and then into Canklow Woods. Boston Park was the first public park in Rotherham. It lies along the top of a ridge south of the town centre, and there are views westwards towards Sheffield and the Peak District National Park beyond Sheffield.



Ian