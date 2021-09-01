Previous
Fairy Palace by fishers
Photo 1913

Fairy Palace

Back in April I posted a collage of fairy houses built along the banks of the River Foss in York ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-04-03 ). Later, in June I posted a couple more shots of some of the newer constructions ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-06-05 and https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-06-06 ). Well, I thought a few days ago that it was time for another look at the fairy trail, and once again there are new buildings there. The original trail had around 20 buildings, but now the number is up to around 50. Despite some problems with vandalism, the local community have really got behind this fun project and a number of different people have started building the houses. Here is a rather imposing fairy palace.

Ian
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
524% complete

View this month »

