Back in April I posted a collage of fairy houses built along the banks of the River Foss in York ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-04-03 ). Later, in June I posted a couple more shots of some of the newer constructions ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-06-05 and https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-06-06 ). Well, I thought a few days ago that it was time for another look at the fairy trail, and once again there are new buildings there. The original trail had around 20 buildings, but now the number is up to around 50. Despite some problems with vandalism, the local community have really got behind this fun project and a number of different people have started building the houses. Here is a rather imposing fairy palace.