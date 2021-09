Fairy Village

While yesterday's shot reminded me of some of the buildings seen in the 1930s Flash Gordon cinema serials, this reminds me of the Tarsan cinema serials of the same era.



Here we have a village at the top of a cliff (in reality a tree stump) approached by climbing a rope ladder. People have had lots of fun using their imagination to create these buildings - but perhaps the best thing to see is when young children explore the trail and are entranced by the magical scenes.



Ian