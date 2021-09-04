Previous
Umbrellas by fishers
Photo 1916

Umbrellas

A regular feature of summer in Coppergate Walk, York, has been a changing display of umbrellas above the walkway. This is the august display and the theme for the month was bees.

This is one of several initiatives in the city to encourage people to treat bees with consideration and care, since we are heavily dependant on them for fertilising crops.

4th September 2021

Photo Details

