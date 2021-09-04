Sign up
Photo 1916
Umbrellas
A regular feature of summer in Coppergate Walk, York, has been a changing display of umbrellas above the walkway. This is the august display and the theme for the month was bees.
This is one of several initiatives in the city to encourage people to treat bees with consideration and care, since we are heavily dependant on them for fertilising crops.
Iam
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Fisher Family
@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
1916
photos
96
followers
41
following
524% complete
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
1916
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
25th August 2021 3:15pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
york
,
bees
,
umbrellas
,
coppergate walk
