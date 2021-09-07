Lost?

I had only just heard about this visitor from Edinburgh when I saw it sweeping through one of the Victorian arches through York city walls.



The Reliance branding makes it clear that it is not just visiting, but it has been taken over by local company Reliance, a small local operator minly running rural services to the north of York, and a variety of schools services.



Although it retains the Lothian colour scheme, it has gained Reliance branding and the 'over 80 years of service' decoration that most of their fleet carry.



For the technically minded it is a Volvo B9TL / Wright Eclipse Gemini and was built in 2007. It is expected to carry this livery for around 3 months before it gets the traditional cream and green Reliance livery. No doubt before the repaint it will draw bus enthusiasts to the city to ride on and photograph it.



Ian