Photo 1927
Greenfly sheltering from the rain
Yesterday was a very wet day, all day. Looking out of the front window I took several shots of new growth on our Queen Elizabeth roses, following the pruning I had given them a couple of weeks ago.
It was only later when I was looking through the shots that I spotted all the greenfly sheltering along the stem of these leaves.
Ian
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
3
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
1927
photos
95
followers
42
following
527% complete
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
1926
1927
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
14th September 2021 4:50pm
Tags
leaf
,
rose
,
stem
,
greenfly
,
queen elizabeth rose
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
September 15th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Like a big umbrella!
September 15th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Love the large rain drop...nice composition
September 15th, 2021
