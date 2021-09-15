Previous
Greenfly sheltering from the rain by fishers
Greenfly sheltering from the rain

Yesterday was a very wet day, all day. Looking out of the front window I took several shots of new growth on our Queen Elizabeth roses, following the pruning I had given them a couple of weeks ago.

It was only later when I was looking through the shots that I spotted all the greenfly sheltering along the stem of these leaves.

Ian
Fisher Family

Peter Dulis ace
nice
September 15th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Like a big umbrella!
September 15th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Love the large rain drop...nice composition
September 15th, 2021  
