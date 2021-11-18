Previous
Next
Village Green, Escrick by fishers
Photo 1991

Village Green, Escrick

There is a tendancy to think of the village green, with it's pond and a few trees, as a remnant of an earlier period of life in a village, and in many cases that is correct, but not here in Escrick. The green here was only created during the 1990s Carrs Meadow housing development.

The Green was developed on land owned by the Escrick Park estate, leased for a nominal rent to the Parish Council who are now responsible for its upkeep.

Before development it was farmland, often used as pasture for cows.

If the number of benches and picnic tables around the green is an indication, it must be a very popular place in the summer months.

Ian
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
545% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise