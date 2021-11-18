Village Green, Escrick

There is a tendancy to think of the village green, with it's pond and a few trees, as a remnant of an earlier period of life in a village, and in many cases that is correct, but not here in Escrick. The green here was only created during the 1990s Carrs Meadow housing development.



The Green was developed on land owned by the Escrick Park estate, leased for a nominal rent to the Parish Council who are now responsible for its upkeep.



Before development it was farmland, often used as pasture for cows.



If the number of benches and picnic tables around the green is an indication, it must be a very popular place in the summer months.



Ian