River Wharfe, Tadcaster

Katharine and I had a trip to Tadcaster on Friday, for a pleasant walk beside the River Wharfe. Tadcaster is a market town some 10 miles (16km) south-west of York. It is an old settlement, dating back to at least Roman times, being situated on a main Roman road towards York.



It was also due to be on a major rail route between York and Leeds as well. The early rail route was rather indirect and passed some way to the south of Tadcaster. George Hudson (the 'Railway King') a major railway financier and politician in the 1840s was behind a new more direct route, and the stone bridge in this shot was one of the few features of the route to be built.



Sadly, George Hudson fell from grace due to financial irregularities, and became bankrupt. Work on the new line stopped, and never restarted. Today it is possible to walk across the bridge, linking footpaths on each side of the river.



Just after Christmas 2015, severe flooding affected Tadcaster, and the road bridge in the town centre colapsed, so for a short while the only pedestrian route between Tadcaster east and west of the River Wharfe was a long detour over this old railway bridge.



As far as the use of the bridge by trains is concerned, a siding at one time crossed the bridge to supply a mill on the east bank, and was linked to the line through Tadcaster between Church Fenton and Wetherby on the west bank but that was lifted many years ago.