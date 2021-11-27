Previous
Next
Canadian Maple by fishers
Photo 2000

Canadian Maple

Autumn in Homestead Park again, and the Canadian Maple tree finally gained its autumn red colour a few days ago.

Probably one of the most impressive trees in the park when it changes colour, but sadly the orange / red will not have lasted long. A big storm last night is likely to have stripped off many of the leaves. York was quite fortunate that winds only reached 50-60 mph (80-90 kph), while places further north had winds close to 100 mph (160kph).

This shot is post number 2000. It has taken a lot longer than it should have to get to this point, but we finally made it. Thank you all for your help and encouragement along the way!

Ian
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
547% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise