Canadian Maple

Autumn in Homestead Park again, and the Canadian Maple tree finally gained its autumn red colour a few days ago.



Probably one of the most impressive trees in the park when it changes colour, but sadly the orange / red will not have lasted long. A big storm last night is likely to have stripped off many of the leaves. York was quite fortunate that winds only reached 50-60 mph (80-90 kph), while places further north had winds close to 100 mph (160kph).



This shot is post number 2000. It has taken a lot longer than it should have to get to this point, but we finally made it. Thank you all for your help and encouragement along the way!



Ian