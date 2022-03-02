Previous
Next
Ukraine - Lviv by fishers
Photo 2095

Ukraine - Lviv

In 2011 Katharine was fortunate to be able to visit Ukraine and to meet relatives that she had never met before. We thought that you might like to have a look at some of the places that she saw.

This collage shows the city of Lviv, in the west of the country. It is a very majestic city, with lovely architecture. Many buildings are western in style, and parts of the city centre are reminiscent of Paris. There are lots of public spaces. Buildings were well looked after, the city was clean and there was no graffiti. Tourists were welcome and the people were friendly and helpful. A visit to this lovely city was a positive experience.

The pictures show (top left to bottom right): Corner of Serbska Street, St Georges Cathedral, Grand Hotel, Potocki Palace.

Ian
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
February 2021 - Almost Eight years since the four of us started our Fisher Family project, and this last year has been the hardest year...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super collage of architectural shots
March 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise