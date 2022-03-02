Ukraine - Lviv

In 2011 Katharine was fortunate to be able to visit Ukraine and to meet relatives that she had never met before. We thought that you might like to have a look at some of the places that she saw.



This collage shows the city of Lviv, in the west of the country. It is a very majestic city, with lovely architecture. Many buildings are western in style, and parts of the city centre are reminiscent of Paris. There are lots of public spaces. Buildings were well looked after, the city was clean and there was no graffiti. Tourists were welcome and the people were friendly and helpful. A visit to this lovely city was a positive experience.



The pictures show (top left to bottom right): Corner of Serbska Street, St Georges Cathedral, Grand Hotel, Potocki Palace.



Ian