Ukrainian Village

A small village to the south-west of Lviv, and the village where Katharine's dad was born and spent his early years, and where some of Katharine's relatives still live.



It is very different here compared to Lviv. Here most of the houses are self built, predominantly of timber and sometimes highly decorated. Short of space? - just get the required materials and add another room! This isn't the village where Katharine stayed, but it was in a simular wooden house, which she describes as being very comfortable and warm.



When Katharine visited this village she and her dad were invited into many of the houses and made very welcome. It was lovely to see so many unique and individual houses!



Katharine heard from one of her relatives in Ukraine yesterday (Wednesday), and it seems that at the moment all are OK.



Ian