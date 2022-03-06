York Ice Trail - Ukraine

York Ice Trail is an annual event, which usually takes place at the beginning of February each year. However, the trail was cancelled last year, and this year was delayed by a month, so it has been a long wait since the last one.



The trail involves quite a lot of walking, but is well worth the effort, giving some great photo opportunities. The weather was cool, but still a little warm for ice sculptures, so they were each surrounded by a puddle of water!



A total of 43 sculptures were due to be on display, though as usual there were a few last minute changes. I managed to get photos of 40 of them. This shot is of a last minute addition to the display and is of the Ukraine flag enclosed in a heart shaped piece of ice. It was placed in St Helen's Square, in front of the church.



There was a demonstration in the square in support of Ukraine yesterday afternoon, with an estimated crowd of over 1000 people. I still find it amazing how much support there is around the world for Ukraine, and it is still a shock to think that there is a major war in Europe, with a real risk that more countries might become involved.



Ian