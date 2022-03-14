A Touch of Nostalgia

These trains were probably the most successful of those built in recent decades. The InterCity 125 trains were introduced in the mid 1970s and for over forty years provided fast services on many main lines in the UK. The only problem was that there were not enough of these trains built!



They consisted of two diesel locomotives and a set of 7, 8 or 9 coaches between them. Many were taken out of use over the last three years, although some trains have been shortened and are used on middle distance services in the south-west and Scotland.



Others have become part of the leisure industry, and this example was being used on a charter service from Stevenage to Whitby when I saw it at York railway station a few days ago. I have travelled many thousands of miles on these trains, so it was good to see one in use again. It brought back some good memories.



The second element of nostalgia was it's new colour scheme. During the 1960s a small number of Pullman trains were built with a diesel locomotive at each end and coaches between. In some ways they were the predecessors of the Inter City 125, but were far less successful. I only ever saw one of them, but I was impressed with it's striking blue and white livery, which now adorns this train.



Ian