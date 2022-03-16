Sunflower

"Sunflowers are usually tall annual or perennial plants that in some species can grow to a height of 300 cm (120 in) or more. Each "flower" is actually a disc made up of tiny flowers, to form a larger false flower to better attract pollinators. The plants bear one or more wide, terminal capitula (flower heads made up of many tiny flowers), with bright yellow ray florets (mini flowers inside a flower head) at the outside and yellow or maroon (also known as a brown/red) disc florets inside. Several ornamental cultivars of H. annuus have red-colored ray florets; all of them stem from a single original mutant. While the majority of sunflowers are yellow, there are branching varieties in other colours including, orange, red and purple." - so says Wikipedia.



The sunflower is also the national flower of Ukraine. As well as it's beauty it is also a crop, and the country is a major producer of sunflowers.



Ukraine continues to resist the Russian invasion and the people are displaying remarkable resiliance despite their suffering. Katharine has had a couple of messages from her relatives there, and so far they seem OK. Hopefully the peace discussions will become more intense and achieve an end to the war quite soon.



This sunflower is artificial, a remarkably realistic representation of the real thing, and it stands proudly with several others in our window.



Ian