I love to see hellebore plants adding colour to the winter and spring garden, and here are two rather nice purple flowers.

Commonly known as hellebores, the Eurasian genus Helleborus consists of approximately 20 species of herbaceous or evergreen perennial flowering plants in the family Ranunculaceae, within which it gave its name to the tribe of Helleboreae. Despite names such as "winter rose", "Christmas rose" and "Lenten rose", hellebores are not closely related to the rose family (Rosaceae).

Many hellebore species are poisonous. During the Siege of Kirrha in 585 BC, hellebore was reportedly used by the Greek besiegers to poison the city's water supply. The defenders were subsequently so weakened by diarrhea that they were unable to defend the city from assault.

6th April 2022

Judith Johnson
They are such pretty flowers and this is a stunning variety, so well captured
April 6th, 2022  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
April 6th, 2022  
