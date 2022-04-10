Previous
New Tree by fishers
New Tree

A few days ago I posted a shot of the bud of a horse chestnut tree as it was beginning to open, and I described something of the grandeur of a fully grown horse chestnut tree. Well, today this shot shows the other end of the spectrum, with a new horse chestnut tree, at the moment being grown in a pot.

This photo was taken by our daughter Louise. Last year her children had collected conkers, as many children do, but our grandaughter persuaded Louise that it would be a good idea to plant a conker and see what happened, and this small horse chestnut tree, with it's rather large leaves, was the result.

I'm not sure what they will do with this as it gets bigger, it will certainly grow too large to accomodate in their garden!

For a summary of information about the horse chestnut tree see https://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-04-05

Ian
10th April 2022 10th Apr 22

gloria jones ace
Great capture of textures and great narrative
April 10th, 2022  
