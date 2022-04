Hanging Basket - 3

I couldn't resist adding another hanging basket to our project. This flower topped sheep is outside a craft shop called 'Ewe and Yarn' on Millgate in Thirsk.



There are several craft shops in Thirsk, and I'm sure that they benifit from the activities of the Thirsk Yarnbombers, after all someone has to provide the yarn for these yarnbombs, and the displays will encourage some others to attempt their own craft work.



Ian