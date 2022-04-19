Previous
Craft Project (2) by fishers
Photo 2143

Craft Project (2)

Well, our daughter Louise managed to get both crochet blankets that she has been working on completed, so here they are. She has two very happy children.

Two years is a long time to work on a project. It has been necessary for her to produce both blankets at the same time, so a completed square on one blanket meant the next square had to be for the other blanket. Both blankets were completed on the same day, with the final rows of the edging. The photos were taken by Louise, I just put them in a collage.

The smiles on the faces of her children made this project well worth while.

Ian
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
Photo Details

