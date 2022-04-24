'Христос Воскрес!' *

* 'Christ is Risen!' This is the traditional Easter greeting in churches in the Ukraine, and today is Easter Sunday in their church calendar. The greeting is pronounced 'Khrystos Voskres!'



Katharine took this shot of some of her collection of brightly decorated Easter eggs, each one a gift from someone and each with it's own memories.



Many Ukrainian people in their homeland will not be in a position to celebrate Easter today as Russia continues it's agressive efforts to conquer the country, though I am quite sure that where the Ukrainians can they will be celebrating in their traditional manner.



In good news, Katharine's dad was discharged from hospital yesterday after 5 weeks and he is now back in his care home. There have been a number of occasions when we doubted that would happen, especially when he caught Covid-19 while in hospital. However, he continues to battle on.



Ian