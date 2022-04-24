Previous
Next
'Христос Воскрес!' * by fishers
Photo 2148

'Христос Воскрес!' *

* 'Christ is Risen!' This is the traditional Easter greeting in churches in the Ukraine, and today is Easter Sunday in their church calendar. The greeting is pronounced 'Khrystos Voskres!'

Katharine took this shot of some of her collection of brightly decorated Easter eggs, each one a gift from someone and each with it's own memories.

Many Ukrainian people in their homeland will not be in a position to celebrate Easter today as Russia continues it's agressive efforts to conquer the country, though I am quite sure that where the Ukrainians can they will be celebrating in their traditional manner.

In good news, Katharine's dad was discharged from hospital yesterday after 5 weeks and he is now back in his care home. There have been a number of occasions when we doubted that would happen, especially when he caught Covid-19 while in hospital. However, he continues to battle on.

Ian
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise