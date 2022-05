Heart-leaf Foamflower (update)

On 22nd April I posted the shot on the left and provisionally identified it as a Heart-leaf Foamflower, Well, as I was in the Homestead Park yesterday afternoon I thought it was time for a new shot to update you on it's appearance now the flowers are fully open.



It now has a more conical shape and has become predominantly white. I found myself preferring the partly opened flower to the fully open flower. What do you think?



Ian