Gerald the Minster Cat

Gerald was a friendly Bengal cat who sadly passed away in September 2020. He was one of two cats who lived and roamed around York Minster and the Minster Precinct. He was popular with visitors and locals, and had become widely known.



Following his death, this life size sculpture was carved. The sculpture is crafted from Yorkshire stone and was made by sculptor Anthony Bartyla, founder of The Raven And The Hare Stone Carving in York. It was unveiled the day before I photographed it, by TV’s Yorkshire Vet Julian Norton, with the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress also in attendance. It is located beside a bench in the grounds of Holy Trinity Church, Goodramgate, York, one of the favourite places for the original Gerald to have a rest.



The sculpture has been added to the York Cat Trail, a whole series of cat sculptures, mainly around the city centre, and which I have been intending to follow for a long time, but which still awaits my attention.



Ian