Wonderful White

There were some excellent colourful displays at the flower festival at All Saints Church, North Street in York - but there was also this rather good display in white on the screen and around the altar. This was perhaps my favourite part of the display.



The effect was slightly marred by the absence of the stained glass behind the altar. Although the glass has been renovated, it has not yet been put back. Scaffolding is just visible behind the altar so everything is in place ready to put the glass back.



I did take photos of the stained glass while I was there, although many of the flower displays covered the lower part of windows, so I need to make another visit for more shots of the glass.



A very worthwhile visit to this interesting old church. The building itself is wonderful to explore and the addition of the flower festival added to the visit.



Ian