A Day at the Seaside

Inevitably, we are back to a steam locomotive again, and on Wednesday last week a special was passing through York on it's way to Scarborough, so I was able to get shots of it below the rather splendid roof over platform 5, before a quick dash under the subway and to the end of platform 8 to get this shot of the train emerging from under the curved roof..



It had been a long wait for the Royal Scot to arrive. It had been delayed early on it's journey at Guide Bridge and had left there 45 minutes later than scheduled. By the time it arrived at York it was an hour late, and the waiting photogrophers were all getting very cold!



So here we see Royal Scot as it makes a gentle start on the last leg of it's journey to Scarborough.



The current York station with it's wonderful roof was opened in 1877 to replace an earlier terminal station built within the city walls. For the first time trains were able to pass straight through York station rather than making rather time consuming shunting operations to use the original station. At the same time as this station was built, a station hotel was also constructed, and part of it can be seen in the top left of this shot.



Ian