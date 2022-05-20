Wedding Venue

While we were exploring the ruins of Byland Abbey, we found a team of three men who were errecting a marquee - not an easy task with the strong wind that was blowing.



The team were busy preparing the site for an open air wedding to be held the following day. The ceremony was to take place in the abbey church (shown in yesterday's shot) and the reception on the large green space of the abbey cloisters. The marquee can be seen here on the cloisters, looking over the ruins of the chapter house to the cloisters.



Katharine and I both felt concern for the wedding party. Fortunately the cold and windy conditions of that Friday changed by Saturday to a much warmer and less windy day.



There are extensive remains of buildings on the abbey site. The church may have been the largest and most impressive building, but there were other buildings as well, including accomodation, dining facilities, administrative buildings and many others.



Ian